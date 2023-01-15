King Tuff Releases New Single “Tell Me”

King Tuff has delivered yet another single, “Tell Me” an extension of his upcoming album. The record, Smalltown Stardust will drop January 27 under the label Sub Pop. His last album was in 2018 so many are looking forward to new content.
The melodious track is one that will easily be on repeat after just one listen. King Tuff’s ability to curate the perfect melody and lyrics makes for a great listen. Off the bat there is an upbeat rhythm which is complemented by two layered voices. The song features vocal’s from the album’s co-writer and co-producer, SASAMI. Together, the voices and rhythm of the song feel very light and bubbly. “Tell Me” is yet another love-song but ultimately one that was not yet written.
So far, this track has the bar for the album and what is to come. Listeners should anticipate the record in the very near future, with already three singles released. The record is described as a staple that resembles “love and nature and youth.”
Smalltown Stardust track list
- “Love Letters To Plants”
- “How I Love”
- “A Meditation”
- “Portrait of God”
- “Smalltown Stardust”
- “Pebbles In A Stream”
- “Tell Me”
- “Rock River”
- “The Bandits Of Blue Sky”
- “Always Find Me”
- “The Wheel”
King Tuff is also set to go on his North American tour this year is set to go on his North American Tour this year with select dates and locations. The tour will kick off on March 1st to April 7th and the tour will take place in the course of a month.
Smalltown Stardust Tour Dates
03/01 – Casbah – San Diego, California
03/03 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, California
03/04 – The Chapel – San Francisco, California
03/06 – Mississippi Studios –Portland, Oregon
03/07 – The Wise – Vancouver, British Columbia
03/08 – Neumos – Seattle, Washington
03/10 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, Utah
03/11 – Globe Hall – Denver, Colorado
03/15 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston, Texas
03/17 – The Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee
03/18 – The Earl – Atlanta, Georgia
03/19 – The Pinhook – Durham, North Carolina
03/21 – DC9 – Washington, DC
03/22 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
03/23 – The Sinclair – Boston, Massachusetts
03/24 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, New York
03/25 – The Stone Church – Brattleboro, Vermont
03/28 – Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, Quebec
03/29 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, Ontario
03/31 – The Empty Bottle – Chicago, Illinois
04/01 – The Turf Club – Minneapolis, Minnesota
04/03 – The Record Bar – Kansas City, Missouri
04/05 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, New Mexico
04/06 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, Arizona
04/07 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, California
Photo Credit: Marv Watson