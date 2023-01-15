King Tuff Releases New Single “Tell Me”

Home News Ally Najera January 15th, 2023 - 4:50 PM

King Tuff photo credit Marv Watson, Red Bull Sound Select

King Tuff has delivered yet another single, “Tell Me” an extension of his upcoming album. The record, Smalltown Stardust will drop January 27 under the label Sub Pop. His last album was in 2018 so many are looking forward to new content.

The melodious track is one that will easily be on repeat after just one listen. King Tuff’s ability to curate the perfect melody and lyrics makes for a great listen. Off the bat there is an upbeat rhythm which is complemented by two layered voices. The song features vocal’s from the album’s co-writer and co-producer, SASAMI. Together, the voices and rhythm of the song feel very light and bubbly. “Tell Me” is yet another love-song but ultimately one that was not yet written.

So far, this track has the bar for the album and what is to come. Listeners should anticipate the record in the very near future, with already three singles released. The record is described as a staple that resembles “love and nature and youth.”

Smalltown Stardust track list

“Love Letters To Plants” “How I Love” “A Meditation” “Portrait of God” “Smalltown Stardust” “Pebbles In A Stream” “Tell Me” “Rock River” “The Bandits Of Blue Sky” “Always Find Me” “The Wheel”

King Tuff is also set to go on his North American tour this year is set to go on his North American Tour this year with select dates and locations. The tour will kick off on March 1st to April 7th and the tour will take place in the course of a month.

Smalltown Stardust Tour Dates

03/01 – Casbah – San Diego, California

03/03 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, California

03/04 – The Chapel – San Francisco, California

03/06 – Mississippi Studios –Portland, Oregon

03/07 – The Wise – Vancouver, British Columbia

03/08 – Neumos – Seattle, Washington

03/10 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, Utah

03/11 – Globe Hall – Denver, Colorado

03/15 – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs – Houston, Texas

03/17 – The Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee

03/18 – The Earl – Atlanta, Georgia

03/19 – The Pinhook – Durham, North Carolina

03/21 – DC9 – Washington, DC

03/22 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

03/23 – The Sinclair – Boston, Massachusetts

03/24 ­– Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, New York

03/25 – The Stone Church – Brattleboro, Vermont

03/28 – Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montreal, Quebec

03/29 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, Ontario

03/31 – The Empty Bottle – Chicago, Illinois

04/01 – The Turf Club – Minneapolis, Minnesota

04/03 – The Record Bar – Kansas City, Missouri

04/05 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, New Mexico

04/06 – The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, Arizona

04/07 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, California