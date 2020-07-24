Shannon Shaw, Cassie Ramone, Colleen Green, King Tuff and Others React to Burger Records Shutdown

After recent sexual misconduct allegations, Burger Records has now completely shutdown. Artists signed to the label have shared their reactions via social media including Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams, Cassie Ramone of Vivian Girls, La Luz, King Tuff, Olden Yolk (Shane Butler of Quilt), The Garden, Las Rosas, White Mystery, Colleen Green, Peach Kelli Pop, The Aquadolls, Surfbort, and Bleached. See each of their reactions below.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, fellow label mate Nobunny also issued a statement, saying “I fucked up bad…Nobunny is over.”
Earlier this month, the record label had acknowledged the accusations made against several of the artists on the label regarding sexual misconduct. The record label emphasized a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to allegations against sexual misconduct, and that the accused artists were dropped from the label. All of the earnings made from songs by the artists who had allegedly taken part in sexual misconduct would be donated to organizations of the alleged victim’s choosing.
This led to the company to do some restructuring, with Jessa Zapor-Gray stepping in for Lee Rickard as the label’s interim president. Grey then stepped down from the position, saying that she would not be able to achieve her “intended goals” with the label. “When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk,” Grey stated.
Co-founder Sean Bohrman then announced the shutdown. “We decided to fold the label,” Bohrman reportedly told the outlet, while responding “nope” when asked if the label would continue as BRGR RCRDS. The label’s social media pages are also now offline.”
a letter from Shannon pic.twitter.com/bzXpiwX3aw
— shannon & the clams (@shanandtheclams) July 22, 2020
The last few days we’ve been disgusted, angry, and heartbroken. We want to send love to those who have had the strength to share their stories of abuse within our music world in the hopes that bringing this all to light will help move us toward a better place where women can feel more safe and be more valued. We love you, we’re with you. As difficult as these conversations are, they also make us optimistic about a more righteous future. So here’s to that, the sooner the better❤️
It’s heartbreaking to learn about the abuse that women endure at the hands of bands. As a female in music, I identify with their stories (all too well) and commend the survivors for stepping forward. https://t.co/tSQyZY0JYQ
— White Mystery (@MissAlexWhite) July 21, 2020
— Colleen Green (@colleengreen420) July 22, 2020
this is so wordy. im sorry. i dont know how to be concise about something so enraging.
