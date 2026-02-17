Lana Del Rey Shares Cinematic New Single “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 11:25 AM

Today, Lana Del Rey has released her new single, “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.” The ditty was written by Rey along with her sister Chuck Grant, her brother-in-law Jason Pickens, and her husband Jeremy Dufrene. The single was produced by Lana Del Rey and her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, and features co-production and strings by Drew Erickson. The single features mixing by both Dean Reid and Laura Sisk. As a whole, the tune is lovely by how the artist expressed herself through the beautiful harmonies and melodies as the lovely music shakes the background with lovely sound.

Also, Rey is completely love-drunk, while fawning over her husband and basking in the way he completes her after a period of uncertainty. “Everyone knows I’ve had some trouble,” the artist sings in the pre-chorus, “But it’s been three summers/ I know it’s strange to see me cooking for my husband.”

In other news, on an Instagram story posted on Saturday, February 7, Rey announced her new album is set for release in approximately three months. More news to follow on this as soon as more information is released.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna