Lana Del Rey Covers Neil Young’s “The Needle And The Damage Done” During Harvest Moon Benefit Set

Juliet Paiz October 29th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Stereo Gum, during the recent Harvest Moon Benefit concert in Lake Hughes, California, Lana Del Rey opened her set with a heartfelt tribute to Neil Young. She began the night with a quiet, acoustic version of “The Needle and the Damage Done,” Young’s beautiful 1972 song about the toll of addiction. Before she started, she smiled and expressed, “I thought we’d get started with a little bit of Neil,” drawing warm cheers from the crowd.

The performance carried an emotional weight that matched the spirit of the evening. The Harvest Moon Benefit raises money for The Painted Turtle, a camp that gives children with serious medical conditions a chance to experience the outdoors, and for The Bridge School, which helps children with severe speech and physical disabilities. Lana’s choice to honor Young’s legacy at an event he helped create was fitting and nostalgic, setting a tone of reflection and connection for the night.

After the cover, she moved into her own material, performing a mix of fan favorites that reminded the audience why she continues to be one of dream pop’s most distinctive voices. Still, it was her opening number that lingered. The simplicity of her performance and the weight of the song’s message turned a classic into something deeply her own. In that moment, Lana managed to bridge generations of songwriting, showing how music can still carry empathy, memory and meaning long after the final note fades.