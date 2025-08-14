Lana Del Rey Teases New Song With The Lyric “Ethel Cain Hated My Instagram Post”

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 14th, 2025 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Wednesday evening, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to tease her new song Track 13. The minute-long snippet starts off with the lyric “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post”, setting up this song as a diss track. In the caption, the musician tags Jack Antonoff, the producer of her new album.

In the short clip, Del Rey is riding in a car while staring down the camera with a mostly expressionless look. In a few parts of the video, she lip-sings her lyrics and ends the clip by turning off her song and saying “Okay, okay”. In her comment section, fans show excitement about her new song and album.

The lyrics read:

“Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago post

I don’t roll in slow emotion / I just say no to concoction

Hard to stop when it’s like an ocean / Not afraid to say I’m going down in flames

The most famous girl at the Waffle House / I don’t regret it

The most famous girl at the Waffle House / My best friend’s grandfather feigning the design

How could i be afraid to hide the shine / It follows me where I go

I’m as famous at a show as I am on the Florida/Alabama line”.

According to Stereogum, Cain once shared a photo of herself with Salem’s Jack Donoghue, Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend. In the image (that may or may not predate Del Rey’s photo), Cain and Donoghue appear to restage an internet-famous 2022 image of Del Rey and Donoghue outside Chicago’s Cook County Jail, though they’re not in the same place or dressed the same. Del Rey, who made headlines for pretending to work an Alabama Waffle House shift in 2023, also sings the line “the most famous girl at the Waffle House,” an apparent reference to a 2022 New York Times headline about Ethel Cain.