Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce Spring 2026 ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’ U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will launch their Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour across the country this spring and it will be kicking off at Minneapolis’ Target Center on March 31. The 20-date run will feature 19 arena shows and a final night outdoors on May 27, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. For tickets and more information, click here. In the spring of 2025, Springsteen and The E Street Band brought their Land Of Hope And Dreams Tour to more than 700,000 fans across Europe and released the Land Of Hope And Dreams EP from opening night in Manchester, England.

Their return to the United States will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first shows in North America since 2024. “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour.” said Springsteen.

The artist adds: “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour Dates

3/31 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

4/3 — Portland, OR – Moda Center

4/7 — Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

4/9 — Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

4/13 — San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

4/16 — Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

4/20 — Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4/23 — Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

4/26 — Austin, TX – Moody Center

4/29 — Chicago, IL – United Center

5/2 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5/5 — Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

5/08 — Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

5/11 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/14 — Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

5/16 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/19 — Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

5/22 — Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

5/24 — Boston, MA – TD Garden

5/27 — Washington, DC – Nationals Park