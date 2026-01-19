Bruce Springsteen Dedicates “The Promised Land” To Renee Good, Says “ICE Should Get The Fuck Out Of Minneapolis”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 19th, 2026 - 7:22 AM

Singer, songwriter and longtime outspoken political activist, Bruce Springsteen spoke out against ICE earlier this week. In his claims, Springsteen denounced the federal agency, and called out their role, and subsequent cover up of the fatal shooting from an ICE agent that claimed the life of American citizen, Renee Good.

“ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” said Springsteen at a performance.

Springsteen has long been outspoken on his political beliefs and has performed as inaugurations and fundraisers over the years for various members of the Democratic party including the likes of Presidents Obama and Biden. Naturally, considering his political past, Springsteen has grown to become a big time critic under the current administration, and president Trump in particular.

ICE, or Immigrations Customs Enforcement, has been just about everywhere in the news since nearly the beginning of Trump’s second term and it’s been for all the wrong reasons. There have already been a handful of deadly encounters between ICE agents and people of both documented, and undocumented status in the United States. For Springsteen and many of his fans, the recent rise of ICEis not only unsettling but unbecoming of the American ideals Springsteen claims he maintains in his music.

During one of his recent performances, Springsteen performed his classic song, “The Promised Land” from the album Darkness On The Edge Of Town. Before performing the song, Springsteen announced that he was to perform that song in honor of the memory of Renee Good. “The Promised Land” speaks of living the right way and making it to that foretold promised land that Springsteen believes Good has made it to, after a death most unfortunate and unjust.