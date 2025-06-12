Bruce Springsteen Shares Jazzy Song “Sunday Love” From Lost Twilight Hours Album

Home News Leila DeJoui June 12th, 2025 - 11:00 PM

Grammy-award winning artist Bruce Springsteen has released a new song. His new song, “Sunday Love,” was released on June 12, 2025 via Sony Music. His new song will appear on his new box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums. His new song is in a little bit of a different direction than Springsteen’s popular sound. “Sunday Love” has a bit of jazz in the song. Normally, Springsteen has his rock sound with his guitar and his drums, but this song takes on a different style and pace. While there are guitars and drums present in this new single, there are also violins, which act as a lead instrument. There are also other brass instruments in the background to add the extra jazz element. His new song is also pretty slow paced.

Listen to “Sunday Love.”

According to an article by Stereogum, his new box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums is set to release on June 27 of this year via Sony Music. The box set is to include never-heard-before songs from the singer, who has had a career in the music industry for quite some time and has a bunch of unreleased music. So far, the singles he has released are “Rain In The River,” “Blind Spot,” “Faithless,” “Repo Man” and “Adelita,” along with the new single he had just released.

The new song he released was recorded around the same time he was making his 2019 album, Western Stars. That album already drew inspiration from the ‘60s and ‘70s which incorporated a softer, jazz tone. Springsteen experimented with different sounds, and one of the sounds he attempted was pop from that time period. Though it is not was he mainly performs or records, he tried it out.