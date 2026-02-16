Behemoth Announce Cancelation Of Bangalore Concert Due To “Credible Threats Stemming From Religious Christian Groups”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 5:52 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Polish extreme metal band Behemoth has announced the cancelation of their scheduled performance on March 3, in Bangalore, India. Behemoth was slated to stop by India as part of the group’s Chant Of The Eastern Land Tour. The band was set to take the stage alongside metallers NIDHOGG at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, with Behemoth’s India return presented by SkillBox and their festival and gig series BigHorn.

Behemoth regret to announce the cancellation of the band’s scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India. pic.twitter.com/M9UjGkmiYR — Behemoth (@BehemothBand) February 16, 2026

On social media, Behemoth said: “We have been in close contact with the local promoter throughout this process. We want to make it clear that this cancellation is not the fault of the promoter, who has acted in good faith at every stage. Despite genuine efforts, it was not possible to obtain sufficient assurances that the band would be protected from legal consequences or security risks. On that basis, we have made the decision to cancel the show.”

The band adds: “This is another example of religious fanaticism attempting to impose itself on artistic expression, something the band has recently faced in Turkey. It is deeply concerning to see what feels like a growing movement toward censorship around the world. In this modern age, artists should not face intimidation, threats, or the risk of imprisonment for performing their art.”

Behemoth concludes with: “Regardless of religion, race, or culture, freedom of expression must remain a fundamental principle. We believe it is important that people stand together in support of liberal values and creative freedom.To our legions in India, we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for you on this occasion. We appreciate your support and hope to return soon.”