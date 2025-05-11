Behemoth Unveil Dark New Video For “Sowing Salt”

Home News Lea Tran May 11th, 2025 - 1:09 AM

Behemoth’s new music video for “Sowing Salt” is a dark fantasy realm that matches the grudge sound of the song. The visuals of the video seemed inspired by the Dune and Star Wars landscapes with black and white colorings, large gladiator-like arenas, and black, eerie spaceships. The singer is dressed in a ragged cloak, ghostly pale, with red, beady eyes as he screams the lyrics.

The video starts with our figure entering the arena as the music begins. The movements are almost animated, giving the video a video-game-like visual. The walkways that the figure hobbles across is surrounded by clawlike structures. He clutches onto his staff as he looks around the area.

As the song moves into its chorus, a wave of shadows falls across the scene, transitioning the viewers to a new location, which is inside some sort of battle/spaceship. The singer, as if a commander, points forward, telling them to move on. Clips of rumble and buildings falling are edited into the sequence. The interior of the spaceship also looks like the singers throne room, with a chair that’s made up of bones in the background.

Close-ups of the singer’s face are cut in and out of the destruction scenes. The character has a chain over their face that matches the other metal jewelry over their body. It appears to be an invasion sequence as we come to the end of the song, cutting between clips of the figure at the gateway entrance and in the battleship. The video ends with the singer yelling up close into the camera so we can see every detail of his attire.

The music video was directed by Zev Deans and follows similar dark visuals to their previous music videos. Nergal from the band said in a press release, “Sowing Salt‘ is arguably one of the most brutal compositions in Behemoth’s catalogue to date. Unrelenting. Unapologetic. Absolute. [Zev Deans] crafted a visual that powerfully completes the song — musically and lyrically. And the lyrics? Just as radical and confrontational as music itself.”

The video is available to watch on YouTube.