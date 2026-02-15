RIP: Tim Very of Manchester Orchestra Dead at 42

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 15th, 2026 - 12:48 PM

Consequence reported that Tim Very, the skilled drummer for Manchester Orchestra, an indie rock band, has sadly died at 42 years old. His unexpected death deeply affects fans, his fellow band members, and the music world. Very was famous for his energetic drumming and commitment to his work. He became part of Manchester Orchestra in 2008 and helped shape their music style significantly. His work on albums like Simple Math, Cope and A Black Mile to the Surface greatly contributed to the band’s achievements.

Very grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and found his love for music when he was young. As time went on, he improved his skills and created a unique style that people enjoyed. His knack for mixing high energy with precision made him shine as a performer both in the studio and live shows. Very’s bandmates shared a sincere message about their sadness and fond memories of him. They mentioned his kindness, humor, and strong love for music as qualities that made everyone adore him. As people heard the news of his death, fans and musicians alike paid tribute to Very, recognizing how much he influenced the music community.

While the exact cause of Very’s death hasn’t been shared, his passing is a big loss for Manchester Orchestra and their fans. As the band and music community grieve, they also remember how much he influenced them all. He played the drums with such energy and passion that it will always be remembered in his unforgettable songs. His lively spirit can still be felt in music that has moved many people, making sure his musical talent is forever loved by fans.

