Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Photo Credit is Alexander Cabrera

Today Manchester Orchestra have announced The Amplified Echoes Tour which is a co-headline run of 29 North American shows with the band Jimmy Eat World. Produced by Live Nation, the summer series kicks off July 11 where it will bring both bands to LA’s Greek Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Chicago’s Salt Shed andNYC’s SummerStage in Central Park before ending things in Philadelphia.

Tickets are available beginning at 10am local time tomorrow as part of the Citi presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on sale at 10am local time this Thursday. For more information visit manchesterorchestra.com.

Following a hometown return to Atlanta’s Shaky Knees in May, The Amplified Echoes Tour will see Manchester Orchestra perform brand new music from The Valley of Vision.

Released digitally this past Friday and out physically on April 7 by Loma Vista Recordings, the album arrives alongside a breathtaking and groundbreaking film that envelops the viewer in 180 degrees of 3D virtual reality.

After selling out four screening events in LA and NYC and attracting thousands of viewers to a first of its kind, global premiere and afterparty on YouTube last week, The Valley of Vision will also be shown during SXSW this Thursday where attendees can discover the film from 12pm-4pm at The Carpenter Hotel’s Quonset Hut.

The Amplified Echoes Tour Dates

7/11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *+

7/14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

7/15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

7/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

7/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

7/21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

7/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

7/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

7/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater *+

7/27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

7/28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

7/29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

7/30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

8/8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

8/9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

8/13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

8/15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *+

8/16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

8/18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

8/19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors *^

8/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

8/21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

8/23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

8/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

8/25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo *+

8/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

*Not a Live Nation Date

+Jimmy Eat World Closing

^Manchester Orchestra Closing