Manchester Orchestra Announce New Album The Valley of Vision and VR Film Out for March 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Today Manchester Orchestra invited fans to join them in The Valley of Vision which is accompanied by an inspiring film that immerses viewers in 180 degrees of virtual reality. The brand new album finds the Manchester Orchestra delivering a serene salvo of songs that defy the heavy weight of adulthood, faith and self-redemption through sounds unlike anything they have made before.

With sold-out screening events in Los Angeles tonight and New York City on March 1, The Valley of Vision will make its debut on a worldwide watch party on Manchester Orchestra‘s YouTube channel March 9, before the album’s digital release on March 10.

In the press release band member Andy Hull describes the process of creating The Valley of Vision.

“Making The Valley of Vision was an exciting idea of what the future could be for us in terms of how we create. None of these songs were written with the band being in the same room in a live setting. They were really like science experiments that started from the bottom and were added to gradually over time. We’re intrigued by doing things the wrong way, or attempting things we haven’t done before and getting inspired by them.”

Writing for the record began with in the summer of 2021 where Hull was looking through his suitcase for his lyric notebook, but instead found a 1975 book of Puritan prayers called The Valley of Vision, which his mom had gifted to him the previous Christmas.

The title became a mantra that helped inspire the idyllic yet otherworldly energy that permeates throughout the album and film. An evolution from its predominantly guitar-driven past, the band almost completely abandons the instruments it is used to, and instead plays with primitive yet powerful piano leads and shimmering atmospheres, backed by sub-synth frequencies of bassist Andy Prince and shapeshifting sounds of drummer Tim Very.

The Valley of Vision Tracklist

Capital Karma The Way Quietly Letting Go Lose You Again Rear View