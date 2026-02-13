Charli XCX Releases Wuthering Heights Soundtrack Featuring Sky Ferreira Collab “Eyes Of The World” & “Always Everywhere” Video

Home News Steven Taylor February 13th, 2026 - 1:22 PM

Today, Charli XCX shared her latest album release, the Wuthering Heights soundtrack for the Emerald Fennell film of the same name which also released today. Alongside the album release came a video for the single “Always Everywhere.” Additionally, as Pitchfork reports, the full album release features the song “Eyes of the World,” a collaboration between Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira, marking the first time the singers have worked together since 2019. The video for “Always Everywhere” can be found on Charli’s YouTube channel.

The song features fairly minimal instrumentation, mainly relying on a heavy use of strings. They combine with Charli’s vocals to create an almost hypnotic, angelic sound. The violins kick in with Charli in the chorus to create a calm, yet powerful swelling of emotions. The video itself features Charli herself singing in a forest and lake, with a variety of different shots. Doves and crows can be seen fighting, a table set underwater, and a variety of shots of what appears to be men chasing after women, creating stark and sometimes violent imagery shot near-exclusively in slow motion.

“Eyes of the World” currently only has a lyric video, although the lyrics themselves are presented in a unique style, scrolling up almost akin to the credits of a film. The song continues the more string-heavy and orchestral inspired instrumentation, this time with a more dramatic flair. Percussion booms through the track, with screeching strings creating a bit of tension as the two artists sing over the track. Clips from the film are also play in the background later into the track. This track marks the first time that Ferreira has collaborated with Charli XCX since 2019’s “Cross You Out.”

Wuthering Heights marks the first new album from Chari since 2024’s highly successful Brat. Her soundtrack work for Wuthering Heights is not the only time Charli has been involved with the big screen this year, as the film The Moment which stars and was produced by the singer also came out recently.