Sky Ferreira Releases First New Song Since 2022 “Leash” For The Film Babygirl

Sky Ferreira has returned to the music scene with her new track, “Leash,” marking her first release since 2022. The song, written for the soundtrack of the upcoming indie film Babygirl, offers a passionate and atmospheric sound that pairs perfectly with the movie’s emotional themes. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Ferreira, whose distinct blend of pop, indie, and experimental influences has made her a standout artist since her debut album, Night Time, My Time, in 2013.

To listen to the full song click here:

“Leash” is a reflective and deeply personal song that showcases Ferreira’s signature vocals alongside cinematic production. The release coincides with Babygirl’s growing buzz, further fueling anticipation for Ferreira’s long-awaited sophomore album, tentatively titled Masochism. However, the road leading to this moment has been anything but smooth for Ferreira and her fans.

Over the years, Ferreira has faced well-documented challenges with her record label, Capitol Records, leading to repeated delays in releasing new material. This frustration reached a boiling point in 2022, sparking the “Free Sky Ferreira” movement on social media. Fans organized under this banner to demand her creative freedom, flooding platforms with hashtags, memes, and heartfelt posts. The campaign drew widespread attention and highlighted the artist’s struggles within the industry.

Ferreira acknowledged the movement in a recent interview, expressing gratitude for her fans’ unwavering support. “I’ve felt the weight of their patience and love,” she said. “They’ve kept me going.”

The song marks Ferreira’s first release as an independent artist. In November of 2023, fans noticed that the artist was no longer listed on Capital Records website. The exclusion was speculated to be the moment fans had been waiting for, effectively marking the end of a lengthy holdout from the record label.

With “Leash” now out, Ferreira has once again demonstrated her knack for crafting emotionally resonant music. Fans hope this release signals the start of a more consistent output, while the “Free Sky Ferreira” movement remains a testament to the powerful bond between artists and their audiences.