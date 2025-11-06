Charli XCX Teases New Song With John Cale For The Wuthering Heights Soundtrack

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 6th, 2025 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has teased a new single with John Cale, the co-founder of The Velvet Underground, for the upcoming Wuthering Heights soundtrack. The short teaser features a dark and cinematic tone that combines Charli’s experimental pop sound with Cale’s avant-garde influence. Fans have expressed excitement over the collaboration, calling it an unexpected but intriguing pairing that could bring a fresh sound to the film’s music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

According to BrooklynVegan, the single is titled “House” and serves as the first release from the Wuthering Heights soundtrack. The teaser clip, which runs for about ten seconds, gives listeners only a small taste of the song’s atmosphere.

This project continues Charli XCX’s move toward more ambitious and unconventional collaborations. After her recent success with Brat and other experimental releases, teaming up with John Cale reflects her growing interest in blending pop with artistic depth. Cale’s involvement also adds historical weight given his influence on experimental and classical-inspired music. The upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights is expected to have a haunting tone, and this track could set the emotional mood for the entire soundtrack.

For now, the teaser has sparked curiosity about the full version of “House.” Fans are wondering how Charli and Cale’s distinct styles will merge and whether the song will lean more toward cinematic pop or art rock. With such a brief preview available, anticipation continues to build as listeners wait to see how this collaboration will sound in its entirety.