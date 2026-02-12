Bon Iver’s Eaux Claires Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Dijon, Daniel Caesar, Aimee Mann and More

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 12th, 2026 - 11:45 AM

Bon Iver’s beloved Eaux Claires Festival is officially coming back. After years of uncertainty and postponements, the Justin Vernon curated gathering will return to Wisconsin this summer with an eclectic lineup that spans indie rock, folk, R&B and experimental music. The 2026 edition aims to revive the collaborative spirit that once made the event one of the most unique boutique festivals in North America.

The festival will take place July 24 and 25 at Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Organizers have emphasized community, creativity and cross genre collaboration, hallmarks that defined the original run of Eaux Claires during the mid 2010s. Fans can purchase passes through the official site here.

One of the most anticipated performers is Dijon, whose emotionally raw blend of indie rock and soul has made him one of the most influential young artists of the past few years. His music thrives on vulnerability, mixing distorted guitars with gospel style harmonies and conversational lyrics. In a live setting, Dijon’s shows often feel improvised and communal, which fits perfectly with the festival’s freeform philosophy.

Daniel Caesar will also be a major draw. The R&B singer is known for warm, atmospheric arrangements built around gentle guitars and layered vocal harmonies. His songs often center on devotion and complicated relationships, and his soft vocal delivery tends to create a quiet, attentive crowd response. His presence suggests the festival continues to embrace artists who blur the lines between indie and contemporary soul.

Veteran songwriter Aimee Mann brings a very different energy. She is scheduled to perform material connected to her acclaimed album Bachelor No. 2, whose sharp storytelling and literate lyricism have influenced generations of indie writers. Mann’s appearance highlights the festival’s intergenerational appeal, pairing emerging acts with foundational voices.

Other artists include Kevin Morby, whose folk rock songwriting echoes classic Americana traditions, and Lil Yachty, whose recent experimental projects have pushed him beyond rap into psychedelic rock territory. Ambient harpist Mary Lattimore and ethereal composer Julianna Barwick add atmospheric textures to the weekend, while Hotline TNT contributes loud, shoegaze influenced guitars.

Lower on the lineup are Monica Martin, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas and the Union featuring Phil Cook, who collectively represent the festival’s tradition of stylistic variety, moving from roots music to regional dance sounds.