SXSW Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Gogol Bordello, Lola Young, Hannah Cohen & More

Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 5:57 PM

Today, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) has announced that more than 300 new Showcasing Artists have been invited to perform at the 40th SXSW Music Festival on March 12–18. The festival will showcase rising talents and renowned artists performing across Austin’s iconic clubs and venues for seven nights. For tickets and more information, click here.

Primed for discovery are some of the buzziest new artists from more than 50 countries around the world, including: Gogol Bordello, Lola Young, Hannah Cohen, Sassy 009, Deloyd Elze, DJ AG, Javiera Electra, MARCO PLUS, Oscar Ortiz, TTSSFU, BigXthaPlug, Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Mau P and other acts will be performing at this year’s event.

“Our goal has always been to curate a lineup that reflects the future of music, and adding these incredible artists to our 2026 lineup reinforces why SXSW remains the global epicenter for music discovery,” said Brian Hobbs, VP of Music at SXSW. “The artists we’re announcing today represent the cutting edge of creativity and commercial potential, and we are thrilled to provide the stage for these diverse voices to break out. For music fans and industry professionals looking to discover what’s next, Austin is the only place to be this March.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock