Cascade Equinox Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Passion Pit & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

As it enters its third year, Cascade Equinox Festival is gearing up for its most dynamic edition yet by returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR from Friday, September 19 – Sunday, September 21. Known for its eclectic programming and immersive experiences, the festival embraces a bold new direction in 2025, shifting toward a dance music focused lineup highlighting premier electronic talent. For tickets and more information, click here.

Topping the stacked list of Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners is Grammy-nominated electronic duo Disclosure, who will be performing their first proper set in the state of Oregon since 2016. Famed for their genre-defining fusion of deep house, UK garage and synth-pop, Disclosure’s vibrant performance promises to be a festival highlight, delivering their signature blend of infectious beats and soulful melodies.

Additional Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners include acclaimed dance music artists such as electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, trap pioneer TroyBoi, saxophone-wielding bass music duo Big Gigantic and Montreal electro-funk duo Chromeo (DJ Set.) The third annual edition will also feature an exclusive DJ set from beloved indie-electronic band Passion Pit, which marks a rare festival appearance from the band’s frontrunner Michael Angelakos.