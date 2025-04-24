mxdwn Music

April 24th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

Cascade Equinox Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Passion Pit & More

As it enters its third year, Cascade Equinox Festival is gearing up for its most dynamic edition yet by returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR from Friday, September 19 – Sunday, September 21. Known for its eclectic programming and immersive experiences, the festival embraces a bold new direction in 2025, shifting toward a dance music focused lineup highlighting premier electronic talent. For tickets and more information, click here.

Topping the stacked list of Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners is Grammy-nominated electronic duo Disclosure, who will be performing their first proper set in the state of Oregon since 2016. Famed for their genre-defining fusion of deep house, UK garage and synth-pop, Disclosure’s vibrant performance promises to be a festival highlight, delivering their signature blend of infectious beats and soulful melodies.

Additional Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners include acclaimed dance music artists such as electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, trap pioneer TroyBoi, saxophone-wielding bass music duo Big Gigantic and Montreal electro-funk duo Chromeo (DJ Set.) The third annual edition will also feature an exclusive DJ set from beloved indie-electronic band Passion Pit, which marks a rare festival appearance from the band’s frontrunner Michael Angelakos.

