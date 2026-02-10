The New Pornographers Share Reflective New Single “Pure Sticker Shock”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 1:08 PM

Today, The New Pornographers has shared “Pure Sticker Shock,” which is the latest single from their highly anticipated, new album The Former Site Of that is due out om March 27, through Merge Records. The band turns their focus inward on the ditty as frontperson A.C. Newman’s lyrics grapple with self-worth over jamming synth-pop refrains. “This song is not about a specific event, but it has felt very ‘applicable’ to me and this year of my life,” Newman shares, “It basically asks the question ‘What has worth? Who is deciding?’ Your market value is not always your value.”

On The Former Site Of, the tenth studio album from the acclaimed supergroup, 10 short stories of people at personal and societal extremes are collected as meticulously crafted pop songs. Of the making of the album, Newman notes, “Having time in my studio really opened things up. I don’t like wasting my bandmates’ time, and always felt guilty when I’d give them a song, ask them to do something, then completely change the song and ask them to do it again.”