The New Pornographers Announce New Album The Former Site Of For March 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Votive”

The New Pornographers have announced a new album, The Former Site Of, set for release on March 27, 2026 via Merge Records. Along with the news, the band has shared a new single, “Votive,” and an accompanying animated video.

“Votive” centers on A.C. Newman’s mandolin and opens with soft synths and keyboards before growing into a relaxed, open-ended jam. Newman and keyboardist/vocalist Kathryn Calder share the repeating line, “I didn’t see you there,” which also plays a key role in the video. Animated by Michael Arthur, the visuals draw directly from the song’s lyrics, pairing the music with imagery that feels closely tied to the track’s mood.

The Former Site Of is the band’s tenth studio album and began with Newman working out ideas in his home studio before bringing them to the rest of the group. That approach gave him space to shape each song before collaborating with longtime bandmates Kathryn Calder, Neko Case, John Collins and Todd Fancey. The album also features drummer Charley Drayton, marking his first time recording with the band since Joseph Seider was arrested for child pornography. Across ten songs, the record focuses on small stories about people pushed to their limits, told through pop songs.

The album also includes the previously released single “Ballad Of The Last Payphone,” which was praised by outlets including Pitchfork and Paste. The New Pornographers will support the release with a U.S. tour starting April 22 in Boston, with Will Sheff of Okkervil River joining on all dates.

Track List

01 Great Princess Story

02 Pure Sticker Shock

03 Ballad Of The Last Payphone

04 Spooky Action

05 Wish You Could See Me I’m Killing It

06 Votive

07 The Wine Remembers The Water

08 Calligraphy

09 Bonus Mai Tais