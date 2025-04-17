Joseph Seiders Of The New Pornographers Arrested & Charged With Alleged Child Pornography

Home News Leila DeJoui April 17th, 2025 - 10:39 PM

Joseph Seider, drummer for The New Pornographers band, was arrested on multiple charges for alleged child pornography. The alleged incidents allegedly involved minors in a restaurant bathroom and a search of his residence which also allegedly uncovered alleged child pornography.

The details of the alleged incidents, from an article by Consequence, both reportedly took place earlier this month in a Chick-fil-a bathroom in Palm Desert, California. On April 7, an 11 year-old boy told authorities that a man was recording him while he was using the bathroom. That man was later identified as Seiders. On April 9, a report from an employee was made about the same man entering and exiting the bathroom at the same time as minors. Later that day, Seiders was taken into custody.

Due to these events, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office was granted warrants to search Seiders’ phone, house and car. While searching through Seiders belongings, he was allegedly implicated with the incidents and the alleged possession of child pornography.

Seiders was then charged with alleged possession of a minor in a sexual act, allegedly annoying or allegedly molesting a child, allegedly concealing a camera with intent to invade privacy and allegedly attempting to conceal a camera without consent. Seiders is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders – and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions,” said The New Pornographers in a statement they have released. Even though the band had just released a new single mere days before the first alleged incident, the other bandmates made the decision to cut ties with Seider.