The New Pornographers Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Tease New Album & Address Joseph Seiders Arrest

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

The New Pornographers are set to tour the U.S. in 2026, which will be kicking off on April 22, at The Wilbur in Boston, with stops at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, Chicago’s The Metro, Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club and other venues. Support for the upcoming tour will come from Will Sheff of Okkervil River. For tickets and more information, click here.

A portion of proceeds from presale tickets sold through the band’s website will be donated to upstate New York organization People’s Place, who are currently helping those whose SNAP food stamp benefits have been affected with their food pantry.

The group’s most recent single, “Ballad of the Last Payphone,” is available as a limited 7-inch vinyl first release and is the subject of acclaim from Pitchfork, Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum and other publications. Paste named it one of their Best New Songs, raving that “‘Ballad of the Last Payphone’ hits a different kind of nerve. Less giddy power-pop, more slow-burn meditation, the track leans into melancholy with acoustic strums, ghostly pedal steel, and vocals that swirl like a memory you can’t quite shake.”

The New Pornographers Tour Dates

4/ 22—Boston, MA—The Wilbur*

4/23—New York, NY—Webster Hall*

4/24—Glenside, PA—Keswick Theatre*

4/25—Rochester, NY—Water Street Music Hall*

4/27—Detroit, MI—El Club*

4/29—Millvale, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre*

4/30—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues*

5/1—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall*

5/2—Minneapolis, MN—The Fitzgerald Theater*

5/3—Chicago, IL—The Metro*

5/5—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre*

5/6—Salt Lake City, UT—The Commonwealth Room*

5/8—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*

5/9—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater*

5/11—San Francisco, CA—The Castro Theatre*

5/12—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom*

5/13—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom*

5/15—Austin, TX—Mohawk Outside*

5/16—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater*

5/17—Baton Rouge, LA—Chelsea’s Live*

5/19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse*

5/20—Saxapahaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

5/21—Washington, DC—9:30 Club*