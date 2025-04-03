The New Pornographers Share Melancholic New Single & Video “Ballad Of The Last Payphone”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 3rd, 2025 - 2:25 PM

While you might be expecting something different from the title of their band, The New Pornographers have released an astonishing and melodic new single with an accompanying music video titled “Ballad Of The Last Payphone”. Alongside the single “Ego Death For Beginners”, this is the first singe they have released since 2023. Last month, The New Pornographers went analog, surprising fans with the vinyls for both of these singles and have limited quantities of the hand-numbered “Ballad of the Last Payphone” b/w “Ego Death For Beginners”. 7-inch are available to Vinyl Club tier members of Newman’s Substack. The B-side, “Ego Death For Beginners,” is exclusive to the vinyl release. Listen to the new single and watch the accompanied music video below.

The New Pornographers are a Canadian indie rock supergroup formed in 1997, featuring members like A.C. Newman, Neko Case, and Dan Bejar. Known for their power pop melodies, rich harmonies, and intricate songwriting, the band blends energetic instrumentation with clever lyricism, creating critically acclaimed albums like Mass Romantic and Twin Cinema.

The New Pornographers’ latest single, “Ballad of the Last Payphone,” pays homage to New York City’s last remaining payphone, now housed in the Museum of the City of New York. Inspired by Raymond Carver’s short story “Fat,” the song explores a narrator’s inexplicable fascination with this obsolete technology. The accompanying animated lyric video, created by Michael Arthur, visually represents this theme, emphasizing nostalgia and the passage of time. ​