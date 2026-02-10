LCD Soundsystem Soundtracked Elon Musk’s SpaceX Super Bowl Commercial

Home News Emily Lopez February 10th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

Following Sunday’s super bowl game, one of the many things people have been talking about are the commercials. One such commercial is the Starlink commercial, which is an advertisement for Elon Musk‘s SpaceX. As the richest man in the world and given his recent ties to American politics, the Tesla CEO has become even more controversial as of late. Many fans of LCD Soundsystem were particularly disappointed by this ad, and the band has since been making headlines across the media.

Fast, affordable internet. Available all around the world! Order in less than 2 minutes by visiting https://t.co/fUko3xSviJ or, if you live in the US, by calling 1-888-GO-STARLINK to get connected with the Starlink service plan that works best for you 🛰️🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/D17EDQi9wL — Starlink (@Starlink) February 8, 2026

According to NME, LCD Soundsystem‘s 2017 song “Oh Baby” was played during this ad. It wasn’t long before fans showed their disapproval of the choice for LCD Soundsystem to allow the internet company to use their song. In a Reddit thread titled “Not too thrilled about Oh Baby in a Starlink commercial,” fans shared their opinions. Many wrote comments calling LCD Soundsystem‘s founder James Murphy a capitalist and expressing that the situation “sucks.”

As of now, LCD Soundsystem has not responded on the matter. One fan even went as far as to say, “I guess I know what I’m NOT doing this December,” referring to the New York concerts they perform every year. Given the negative reaction to the band’s decision, there are likely others who share this sentiment. Others, while disappointed, weren’t surprised, as Murphy wasn’t seen as “ethical.” This isn’t the first time LCD Soundsystem has faced backlash for band decisions, with the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch promotion in 2013 and their performance at the 2022 ApeFest, which is the NFT company some users have referred to.