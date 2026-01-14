Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Music Publishers & National Music Publishers’ Association

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 14th, 2026 - 1:35 PM

Elon Musk’s company, X Corp, which is famous for changing many industries, is now allegedly in a legal fight with the music publishing industry. Known for its innovative ideas and business moves, X Corp has started to focus on music rights. They are also allegedly suing the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), an important group representing this industry. X Corp allegedly argues that when music publishers work together, it harms the whole industry.

They say allegedly these publishers create a near monopoly on music licensing, making it hard for others to compete and innovate. According to Music Business Worldwide, allegedly this cooperation manipulates the market by pushing companies into bad deals that mainly benefit the publishers. As a result, businesses who want to use music in creative ways face high costs and strict terms which can block them from creating new products or services. Allegedly, this reduces consumer choices in how they can enjoy music and slow down growth in industries needing music for their offerings.

Musk’s choice to allegedly sue these large companies shows he’s committed to fighting practices he sees as unfair and blocking progress in technology. Known for pushing limits across different fields, Musk isn’t afraid of confrontation if it means helping innovation. X Corp wants to allegedly eliminate what they think are barriers stopping fair competition and holding back new players. By tackling these problems, X Corp hopes to open opportunities for new businesses and fresh ideas, especially in music and tech, promoting a lively environment with room for future growth.