Corrosion Of Conformity Announce New Album Good God/Baad Man For April 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Gimme Some Moore”

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Corrosion of Conformity has announced that their new double album, Good God / Baad Man will be out on April 3, through Nuclear Blast. This the band‘s first album in seven years and first since drummer Reed Mullin died in 2020 and with new drummer Stanton Moore and bassist Bobby Landgraf replacing Mike Dean, longtime members Pepper Keenan and Woody Weathermen made the album with producer Warren Riker. Also, Good God / Baad Man features appearances from Ministry‘s Al Jourgensen and Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman, who has also played in Ministry and Prong.

In light of the album announcement, Corrosion of Conformity shared their song and music video “Gimme Some Moore” and as a ch , the ditty is fabulous by how the jarring and heart-jolting music smacks the background with ear-bleeding metal music, while the vocalist blasts the atmosphere with his powerful and commanding vocal tones. As for the music video, each lively scene shows the band performing the number in a dark and heavy indoor area.

Good God / Baad Man Track List

Album One

1. Good God? / Final Dawn

2. You Or Me

3. Gimme Some Moore

4. The Handler

5. Bedouin’s Hand

6. Run For Your Life

Album Two

7. Baad Man

8. Lose Yourself

9. Mandra Sonos

10. Asleep On The Killing Floor

11. Handcuff County

12. Swallowing The Anchor

13. Brickman

14. Forever Amplified