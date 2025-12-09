Clutch & Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity will join forces for the Suffer No Evil U.S. Tour 2026 in April and May. Support on the trek will come from JD Pinkus. The tour will be stopping in New Jersey, New York, Kentucky, Iowa, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Corrosion Of Conformity said: “To all the free thinkers and beer drinkers! It’s gonna be a busy 2026 for us all. The new album is coming your way and we can’t wait to get this one out there!! In addition to a string of headline dates and festivals, we are pleased to announce this run of gigs with our good buddies in CLUTCH. Gonna be a blast as always! See ya on the horizon.”

Suffer No Evil U.S. Tour 2026 Dates

4/9 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

4/11 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

4/12 – Rochester, NY- Kodak Center Theater

4/14 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

4/15 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s

4/18 – Sioux City, IA – Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

4/19 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

4/21 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

4/23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

4/24 – Reno, NV- Cargo Concert Hall

4/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/28 – Midland, TX – The Horseshoe

4/29 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

5/1 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

5/2 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

5/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz