Green River Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Wednesday, Spoon, The Beths & More

According to Brooklynvegan.com, it has been announced that the Greenfield, MA festival Green River Festival will be happening happening on June 19-21 at Franklin County Fairgrounds. The event has also shared their lineup, which features headlining performances form Wednesday, Charley Crockett, Spoon, Geese, The Beths and other acts. Tickets are on sale now.

Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucius, Big Freedia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Folk Bitch Trio, Ratboys, Esther Rose, Swamp Dogg, Greg Freeman, Sunny War, Lily Seabird, Big Freedia, Kashus Culpepper, The War And Treaty, PawPaw Rod and other talented souls will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela