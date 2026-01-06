Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2026 Pre-Party Featuring Wednesday, Pavement & Vivian Girls

Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 18th and 19th. And while the beloved festival “is known to traffic in legends, popular punk and punk-adjacent groups, and highly anticipated reunions,” (KQED), this year they’ll be kicking off with an indie-rock driven pre-party at the park on July 17.

The evening will feature the endlessly inspirational rock legends Pavement, Wednesday, “one of the best indie rock bands around” (Pitchfork), and reverb-loving and cool as hell punks Vivian Girls. And, it wouldn’t be a proper Mosswood Meltdown without its fearless and subversive host, John Waters. Mosswood Meltdown is an eccentric, one of a kind weekend. As SF Gate kindly sums it up, “at Mosswood Meltdown, the concept of a beautiful world looks quite different from other festivals, and it’s better for it.”

Tickets for the pre-party are separate from the regular festival tickets and go on sale today (Tuesday, January 6th) at 10 a.m. PST. The full festival lineup will be unveiled in the coming weeks and won’t disappoint. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Photo Credit: Owen Ela