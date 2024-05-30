Real Estate Team Up With Water From Your Eyes On Live Cover Of Pavement’s “Grounded”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to stereogum.com, Real Estate and their touring partners Water From Your Eyes were on the road together this month and both bands have one thing in common, which is a love for Pavement. During a performance at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse on May 26, Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes joined forces for a cover of “Grounded,” which is from Pavement‘s 1995’s Wowee Zowee.

To help share the magical moment, an audience went on social media to post a video of the performance with the captions: “Here’s the great @realestateband covering ‘Grounded’ with their opening act (who is also very great) @waterfromyoureyes the other night in Atlanta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHILM (@phishonphilm)