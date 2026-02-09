Mitski Live Debuts Four New Songs From Nothing’s About To Happen To Me During Surprise Nashville Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 1:09 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Mitski debuted material from her new album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me and broke out a couple of deep cuts at an intimate Nashville show on Sunday night. The Basement East holds 600 people, which is considerably smaller than the venues on the Mitski‘s last tour or for her upcoming residency dates and the show was announced on Friday afternoon, with tickets only sold in person on Saturday.

In addition to debuting the two singles from the album, Mitski has released so far, “Where’s My Phone?” and “I’ll Change for You,” the singer also performed two songs that have not come out yet, “Circle” and “If I Leave.” She asked the crowd not to share video of those, saying, “to those of you who absolutely have to put it on the internet before the official release, I would just like to humbly ask you, why are you so desperate for clout? Why are you so down bad, wet, and horny for a little bit of clout? Which by the way, I hate to break it to you, it will fade away. It will leave. Internet clout will always leave you empty inside.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt