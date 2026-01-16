Mitski Announces New Album Nothing’s About To Happen To Me For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Where’s My Phone”

Home News Steven Taylor January 16th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Singer-songwriter Mitski announced her eight studio album, Nothing’s About To Happen to Me, which will be coming next month on February 27th, 2026. Alongside the announcement was the release of the album’s lead single, “Where’s My Phone?” The track comes with a video starring the artist, which can be found on her YouTube channel.

As the title would suggest, the song’s lyrics have the singer questioning where her phone could be in the chorus, panicking over it. The lyrics also seem to speak to struggles with technological advancement and dependency, how it impacts people’s sense of self and lives. The video features a frantically shot narrative described as “an unhinged, emotionally kaleidoscopic video” inspired off the Shirley Jackson novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle. Mitski plays a paranoid woman living in a gothic house, protecting her sister from “increasingly absurd, human obstacles.”

“Where’s My Phone?” is the second track on Nothing’s About To Happen To Me, which stars Mitski in “a rich narrative whose main character is a reclusive woman in an unkempt house. Outside of her home, she is a deviant; inside of her home, she is free.” The album will also feature a live band and orchestra, running at a total tracklist of 11 songs, all of which were written by Mitski herself.

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me Tracklist

1. In a Lake

2. Where’s My Phone?

3. Cats

4. If I Leave

5. Dead Women

6. Instead of Here

7. I’ll Change for You

8. Rules

9. That White Cat

10. Charon’s Obol

11. Lightning