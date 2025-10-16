Mitski Releases The Land: The Live Album On Bandcamp Exclusively For a Limited Time

Home News Ajala Fields October 16th, 2025 - 9:21 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Mitski has released The Land: The Live Album via Dead Oceans. The album is digitally available exclusively on Bandcamp for a limited time. It is also available for pre-order on limited edition Blue Light color vinyl exclusively on Bandcamp. Additionally, The Land: The Live Album and the entirety of Mitski’s digital catalog is available for Name Your Price purchase exclusively on Bandcamp until Sunday, October 19th at midnight Eastern.

The Land: The Live Album converts the magic and majesty of witnessing Mitski live to an album. Recorded over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in 2024 and mixed by Mitski’s long-standing producer Patrick Hyland, this is a thrilling listen portraying what kept hundreds of thousands of fans rapt at venues across the globe. The digital edition of The Land comprises 21 beloved tracks culled from Mitski’s catalog, including “Washing Machine Heart,” “I Bet On Losing Dogs,” “First Love / Late Spring,” “My Love Mine All Mine,” and “Nobody,” while the vinyl edition comprises 12.

The Land: The Live Album Digital Track List:

Everyone Buffalo Replaced Working for the Knife The Deal Valentine, TX I Bet on Losing Dogs Thursday Girl / Geyser First Love / Late Spring Star Heaven I Don’t Like My Mind I Love Me After You Happy My Love Mine All Mine Last Words of a Shooting Star Pink in the Night I Don’t Smoke I’m Your Man Fireworks Nobody Washing Machine Heart

The Land: The Live Album Vinyl Track List: