Mitski Shares Heartfelt New Single & Video “I’ll Change For You,” Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Global Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 12:43 PM

Today, Mitski has shared “I’ll Change for You,” which is the second single from her forthcoming album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me. As a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the elegant and jazzy instrumentation sizzles the background with a beautiful light rock vibe, while the artist dazzles the mind with beautiful melodies and harmonies. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows the artist performing the composition.

Also, Mitski will present Nothing’s About to Happen to Me around the world, including residencies in select major cities: six nights at The Shed in New York City, five nights at Hollywood High School in Los Angeles and four nights at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. Additional stops include Mexico City, Instanbul, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mitski Tour Dares

3/2 – New York, NY – The Shed #

3/3 – New York, NY – The Shed #

3/4 – New York, NY – The Shed #

3/6 – New York, NY – The Shed *

3/7 – New York, NY – The Shed *

3/9 – New York, NY – The Shed *

3/23 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio Nacional $

3/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood High ^

3/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood High ^

4/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood High ^

4/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood High ^

4/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood High ^

5/2 – Istanbul, TR – Kucukciftlik Park ⇗

5/5 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris – La Villette %

5/6 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live !

5/7 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live !

5/9 – Brussels, BE – Forest National +

5/21 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall +

5/29 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

5/30 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

5/31 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

6/1 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

7/14 – Manila, PH – Mall of Asia Arena ~

7/16 – Bangkok, TH – UOB Live ~

7/18 – Jakarta, ID – Tennis Indoor Senayan ~

7/20 – Kuala Lumpur, MY – Zepp KL ~

7/21 – Singapore, SG – The Star Theatre ~

# = w/ special guest Sex Week

* = w/ special guest Gustaf

$ = w/ special guest La Zorra Zapata

^ = w/ special guest Haley Heynderickx

⇗ = w/ special guest Canozan

% = w/ special guest Maria Somerville

! = w/ special guest Tarta Relena

+ = w/ special guest Gwenifer Raymond

~ = an evening with

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt