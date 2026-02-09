Jonny Greenwood Calls For Phantom Thread Score Excerpt To Be Removed From Melania Documentary

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Jonny Greenwood and Paul Thomas Anderson have accused Universal of allegedly breaching Greenwood’s composer agreement for the Phantom Thread score, by allegedly licensing a piece of music from the film for Melania. Brett Ratner’s controversial documentary on the first lady, Melania Trump, includes a long excerpt of “Barbara Rose,” which is a song the Radiohead guitarist composed for Anderson’s film.

According to a statement, the duo said: “It has come to our attention that a piece of music from Phantom Thread has been used in the Melania documentary. While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result, Jonny Greenwood and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary.”

According to thedailybeast.com, The music misuse is yet another nail in the coffin for Melania Trump’s Amazon-MGM-backed documentary, which has failed to recoup a significant portion of its staggering budget. Through Friday, the documentary earned $11.8 million at the domestic box office, a figure well shy of its $75 million budget, including marketing costs.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat