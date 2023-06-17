Pretenders and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Collaborate On New Song “I Think About You Daily”

Home News Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 12:47 AM

Rock band Pretenders has released their collaborative work with composer Johnny Greenwood, “I Think About You Daily,” which is also the closing track of their highly anticipated new album Relentless, set to be released September the 15th.

Here’s the official music video for “I Think About You Daily.”



The song features a soothing vocal and emotional violin playing, emotionally touching, yet somehow calming, which is backed by harmonious piano strings in the background, which gives a strong sense of nostalgia and reminiscent emotions. The music video showcased an old man dancing, which is put side to side with his younger self dancing in the same place, instantly giving off emotions of nostalgia.

Commenting on this collaboration, Chrissie Hynde says that they have met a couple of times before and Chrissie has always been a big fan. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day.” Chrissie was obviously very surprised and excited by the idea, she recalled that “He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”