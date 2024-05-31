Jonny Greenwood’s Recent Tel Aviv Show With Dudu Tassa Leads To Calls For Boycotts Against Radiohead

Home News Bella Rothman May 31st, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Lead guitarist of Radiohead Johnny Greenwood is receiving criticism from pro- Palestine activist after performing a concert in Tel Aviv this week. The concert featured Israeli artist Dudu Tassa and was intended as act of hopefulness that has now led to immense controversy.

The two played at the live music venue Barbay on May 26 and have since been a topic of discussion amid the Israel- Palestine conflict. Many pro Palestine activist have been saying the performance is “art washing genocide” and now want others to boycott the guitarist’s band Radiohead.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) has released a statement regarding Greenwood and Radiohead. Now, there have been several calls for the band to cancel performances.

“We call for peaceful, creative pressure on his band Radiohead to convincingly distance itself from this blatant complicity in the crime of crimes or face grassroots measures.” PACBI said.

Prior to the concert Greenwood made several statements regarding the conflict and called for the Israeli hostages in Gaza to be released as well as for re-elections to occur. Similarly, many times throughout the show there were calls for peace from both performers.

Tassa made a statement during the performance regarding the intention of healing through music in difficult times.

“There are musicians here, not politicians. Music has always worked wonders, may we know better days, and may everyone return safely,” he said.

Radiohead has performed in Israel previously and continues to vocally advocate for their stance on the issue including other members of the band supporting the show.