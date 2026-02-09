Isaac Brock’s Ugly Casanova Plays First Proper Show In 24 Years On Ice Cream Floats Cruise

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Modest Mouse spent the weekend aboard the Ice Cream Floats, which is their four-night indie rock cruise from Miami to the Dominican Republic. The lineup featured Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile, Mannequin Pussy and Isaac Brock’s non-Modest Mouse band Ugly Casanova. Aside from contributing to the 2010 documentary 180° South: Conquerors Of The Useless, Ugly Casanova have not been up to much since they toured their sole studio album Sharpen Your Teeth in 2002.

Every now and then, Brock will include an Ugly Casanova song in a Modest Mouse set list but on saturday night was Ugly Casanova’s first billed show in 24 years. Brock’s Ugly Casanova bandmates have changed a lot over the years but saturday night he was reportedly backed by a large ensemble including Tim Rutili from Califone, Pall Jenkins from Black Heart Procession playing a singing saw, producer Suzy Shinn and several current members of Modest Mouse.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock