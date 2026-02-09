DelFest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Alison Krauss, The Infamous Stringdusters, Maggie Rose & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 7:11 PM

Today, DelFest has announced it will be returning for the 18th annual festival with four days of music and jams at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD. Hosted by the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys, DelFest brings together more than 30 artists for another unforgettable weekend where legends come together with the young and new voices. With artists like Alison Krauss & Union Station and Toy Factory Project, plus up-and-comers like Mountain Grass Unit, Shadowgrass and Sister Sadie, DelFest is less about boundaries and more about where the music’s going. For tickets and more information, click here.

Joe Craven, Magoo, The Band Loula, Wood Box Heroes, Chris Knight, Southern Avenue, The Malpass Brothers, Driftwood, The Creekers, Sam Grisman Quintet, Maggie Rose, Gaelic Storm, Sierra Hull, Punch Brothers, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, BlackBerry Smoke, The Infamous Stringdusters and other talented acts will be performing at this year’s edition of DefFest as well.