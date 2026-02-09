Anna Calvi Announces New EP Is This All There Is For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single “God’s Lonely Man” Featuring Iggy Pop

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 1:23 PM

At the end of last year, Anna Calvi returned with a beautiful cover of Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “I See A Darkness” performed with Perfume Genius. Today, Calvi has announced a new EP, Is This All There Is?, will be out on March 20, through Domino, which features three further legendary collaborations including Iggy Pop, Laurie Anderson and The National’s Matt Berninger. The album is the first installment in a trilogy of records, which explore identity as a metamorphosis that is shaped and reshaped through the experience of falling in love. This was inspired by Calvi’s own perspective shift after becoming a parent.

On the EP’s electrifying opening song, “God’s Lonely Man,” also shared today, Calvi turns to Iggy Pop, who is the perfect character to embody the voice of her destructive internal monologue. “He’s disruptive, raw, and honest, which is a singular force. His presence was so perfect for the narrative of this song.” The track pulses with daring defiance, furious guitars alongside galvanizing drums and the song stands as a rallying cry against emotional inertia and hopelessness.

The video, starring both Anna and Iggy, offers an intimate portrait of a real connection between two incredible musicians and performers. The video plays with stillness and wild energy, as both artists come together in communion. Each gesture they share, however subtle, contributes to a sense of shared transformation. As the pair sing out in unison, “I wanna be somebody tonight,” they seem to combine into one electrifying force. The video is directed/produced by Luigi Calabrese and Dominic Easter and edited by Rianne White and shot in Miami.

Is This All There Is? Track List