Stereogum Reveals They’re At Risk of Shutting Down After Founder Reacquires Site, Announces ’00s Covers Benefit Album Featuring Speedy Ortiz, Anna Calvi, Charly Bliss, Thou, Ty Segall and More

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 10:44 PM

Stereogum was recently reacquired by its founder Scott Lapatine earlier this year, however the site has been facing financial issues due to the impact of COVID-19. The legendary site is now hosting a benefit album to help keep the site running titled Save Stereogum: An ‘00s Covers Comp, featuring over 44 artists covering songs from 2000 to 2009.

An extensive list of artists including Mac DeMarco, Death Cab for Cutie, El-P, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Jeff Rosenstock, Ty Segal, Kero Kero Bonitoi, Waxahatchee, The National, Wye Oak and Thou will be featured on the upcoming compilation, Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis teased a Cake cover, which is slated for the upcoming compilation.

remember when i said i had recorded an unreasonably faithful cover of a @CAKEMUSIC song https://t.co/Cb9w7YzlaI — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting 9.25.2020 (@sad13) June 29, 2020

Donors can purchase this album via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, which has been launched today. Each of these tracks will be released one at a time and while 44 artists are currently confirmed, more are expected to join the project. The site will be selling several backages, with the GA covering just the album, Front Row being bundled with t-shirts, VIP is accompanied by a special Zoom launch party and Backstage is a limited edition bundle containing the t-shirts, posters, sunglasses, their chewing gum from SXSW 2019, stickers and matchbooks. The final package All Access, includes every single number one Hot 100 hit recorded since 1958.

Prior to Lapatine’s re-acquisition, the company was owned by the Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, who ran the company under the Spin Media Group, which also managed Spin. Spin was later sold off to a private equity firm called Next Management Partners, which followed a series of extensive layoffs from both companies.

Lapatine explained that these problems were enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered all live music events across the country and thus a major ad revenue source for the site. According to Lapatine the site’s revenue has been more than halved as a result of the pandemic.

“We knew building a sustainable operation would not be easy,” Lapatine wrote. “But since March, like so many other publications big and small, we have seen our advertising revenue plummet more than 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts and festivals, historically our biggest advertisers, have disappeared entirely.”

List of contributing artists:

Anna Calvi

Bedouine

Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast)

Bill MacKay

Car Seat Headrest

Charly Bliss

Chris Farren

Clipping.

Colleen Green feat. Diarrhea Planet’s Emmett Miller

Death Cab For Cutie

Dirty Projectors

El-P

Frankie Cosmos

Half Waif

Hamilton Leithauser

Hand Habits

Illuminati Hotties

Jeff Rosenstock

Julien Baker

Kero Kero Bonito

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

Laura Stevenson

Mac DeMarco

Nothing

PUP

Pure Bathing Culture

Ratboys

Rostam

Ryley Walker

SAD13

Shamir

Sharon Van Etten

Soccer Mommy

Strand Of Oaks

The National

The New Pornographers

Thou

TOPS

Ty Segall

Waxahatchee

Wet

White Reaper

Wild Pink

Wye Oak