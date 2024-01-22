Anna Calvi Shares New Peaky Blinders Track “Miquelon”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 1:25 PM

According to stereogum.com, the tv series Peaky Blinders is a dark story of an early 20 century UK crime family with rock songs from Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Arctic Monkeys. The show’s sixth and final season came out least year and with the Oscar nominations come out tomorrow, actress Cillian Murphy should be close enough for a Best Actor nomination.

As for the tv series, British musician Anna Calvi scored the fifth and sixth seasons of Peaky Blinders, by covering “Red Right Hand,” which is a Cave classic that serves as the show’s theme song. And now, Calvi has released her score “Miquelon.”

As a whole, the score is fantastic because the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with electrifying and dooming guitar play that resembles the seriousness of Peaky Blinders. The best is hearing how the drum playing brings a strong feeling of danger while the lead guitar shakes the background with great power,