Anna Calvi Announces Peaky Blinders Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) For January 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Black Tuesday”

According to stereogum.com, British musician Anna Calvi performed the score for both season 5 and season 6 of the BBC show Peaky Blinders and now the artist has announced that she will be releasing all 37 of those songs on the album Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score), which also includes a new track called “Black Tuesday.” In the following statement Calvi talks about the meaning behind Peaky Blinders.

“Composing for Peaky Blinders was about atmosphere and space. There’s so much nuance when it comes to scoring to picture. It’s more about what you leave out than what you leave in. I had to let the voice of the actors do the talking but find ways of bringing out the emotion within that. I became completely obsessed with Tommy Shelby, I dreamt about him every night whilst I was working on the scores, I had to really inhabit the show.”

The artist adds: “There is a duality to the show, of beauty and brutality, which I had been exploring in my own music. I’m fascinated by the manipulation of emotions with sound, it’s so mysterious. I really tried to explore this with Peaky Blinders, sometimes putting the opposite music than you would expect on a scene had the most impact.”

Peaky Blinders Track List

Season 5

1. You’re Not God

2. Tommy’s Requiem #1

3. Tommy’s Plan

4. Death Is A Kindness

5. Black Tuesday

6. I Don’t Like The Life

7. Moseley #1

8. Ruby’s Birthday

9. Grace

10. There Ain’t No Grave

11. We Don’t Like The Life

12. The Execution

13. Do What The Voices Tell You

14. Moseley #2

15. Retribution

16. Reckoning

17. Tommy’s Requiem #2

Season 6

1. Miquelon

2. Esme

3. Under The Maple Tree

4. Gina

5. Ain’t No Grave

6. The Sanatorium

7. Mosley

8. Where Will You Go

9 Pledge Your Allegiance

10. Arthur

11. Esme’s Dream

12. Ruby Has A Fever

13. Jail And Perfume

14. Michael’s Plan

15. Red Right Hand

16. The Eleventh Hour

17. Opium

18. Goodbye Billy

19. Legacy

20. Tommy’s Final Requiem