Anna Calvi Announces Peaky Blinders Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) For January 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Black Tuesday”

According to stereogum.com, British musician Anna Calvi performed the score for both season 5 and season 6 of the BBC show Peaky Blinders and now the artist has announced that she will be releasing all 37 of those songs on the album Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score), which also includes a new track called “Black Tuesday.” In the following statement Calvi talks about the meaning behind Peaky Blinders.
“Composing for Peaky Blinders was about atmosphere and space. There’s so much nuance when it comes to scoring to picture. It’s more about what you leave out than what you leave in. I had to let the voice of the actors do the talking but find ways of bringing out the emotion within that. I became completely obsessed with Tommy Shelby, I dreamt about him every night whilst I was working on the scores, I had to really inhabit the show.”
The artist adds: “There is a duality to the show, of beauty and brutality, which I had been exploring in my own music. I’m fascinated by the manipulation of emotions with sound, it’s so mysterious. I really tried to explore this with Peaky Blinders, sometimes putting the opposite music than you would expect on a scene had the most impact.”
Peaky Blinders Track List
Season 5
1. You’re Not God
2. Tommy’s Requiem #1
3. Tommy’s Plan
4. Death Is A Kindness
5. Black Tuesday
6. I Don’t Like The Life
7. Moseley #1
8. Ruby’s Birthday
9. Grace
10. There Ain’t No Grave
11. We Don’t Like The Life
12. The Execution
13. Do What The Voices Tell You
14. Moseley #2
15. Retribution
16. Reckoning
17. Tommy’s Requiem #2
Season 6
1. Miquelon
2. Esme
3. Under The Maple Tree
4. Gina
5. Ain’t No Grave
6. The Sanatorium
7. Mosley
8. Where Will You Go
9 Pledge Your Allegiance
10. Arthur
11. Esme’s Dream
12. Ruby Has A Fever
13. Jail And Perfume
14. Michael’s Plan
15. Red Right Hand
16. The Eleventh Hour
17. Opium
18. Goodbye Billy
19. Legacy
20. Tommy’s Final Requiem