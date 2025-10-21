Perfume Genius Teams Up With Anna Calvi For Cover Of Bonnie Prince Billy’s “I See A Darkness”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Today, Anna Calvi has announced her return with a cover of Bonnie Prince Billy’s “I See A Darkness,” which is a haunting duet she performs with Perfume Genius. The duo’s voices intertwine in a song about intimacy beyond romance, which is the quiet and profound love found in friendship. The video, directed by Alexander Brown, shows the intimacy of friendship during a night out, as a moment between two friends is remembered over and over.

The music video also shows the subtle defiance it takes for two women to have a free and happy evening without letting any stranger disturb the beauty of their bond. “So many songs are about romantic love,” Calvi explains. “But I wanted to highlight the romance of the chosen family, the depth of connection that isn’t tethered to heteronormative ideals. It’s such a powerful song about the yearning for intimacy. I love inhabiting other people’s songs. When I sing someone else’s words, I feel like I’m getting closer to myself somehow, because the songs I choose express something I can’t articulate.”

In other news, Calvi has recently launched her own Substack entitled Carving Silver In Strange Weather where she will be sharing unreleased songs and instrumentals, playlists, released and unreleased live performances, alongside her own thoughts and explorations on artistic obsessions.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela