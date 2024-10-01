Kat Von D Teams Up With Arch Enemy’s Alissa White Gluz For New Video “I Am A Machine”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 12:52 PM

Today, artist Kat Von D has released the music video for “I Am a Machine,” which features Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White Gluz and is included on Von D’s just released album, My Side Of The Mountain. The music video was directed by Vincente Cordero and the whole thing is amazing by how each scene shows Von D and Gluz performing the song inside a dark atmosphere that is lit up with a multi-colored background.

“I Am a Machine” was penned by Von D with acclaimed Los Angeles songwriter Ferras. The singer’s music is a unique blend of disco goth with influences drawing from synthwave, new wave and post-punk. Also, the music genres created an iconic electronic sound reminiscent of the 80s.

The lyrics was inspired by Von D‘s experiences of love, darkness and vulnerability that aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. Fans around the world have been drawn to Von D’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

While talking about “I Am a Machine,” Von D says, “I’ve been such a huge fan of Arch Enemy for so long, it’s been a dream come true getting to create music with Alissa. I was actually nervous about even asking her to sing on one of my songs, considering I make more dark, electronic music and not metal, but was so happy/relieved when she agreed to be a part of this album. She’s one of the most talented friends I have. Getting to record her massive vocal range in person was beyond inspiring.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva