Epica Shares New Single “Avatar – The Final Incarnation”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

Symphonic metal band Epica has proudly released their explosive new single, “Avatar – The Final Incarnation” which is a track that deals with the final incarnation (Avatar) to rid the world of unrighteousness and restore truth and purity. The single is accompanied by a stunning visualizer featuring artwork taken directly from the band’s forthcoming EPICA Oracle Card Set, launching worldwide on January 7.

In Hindu philosophy, Kalki represents the final avatar who restores balance at the end of the age. That idea of breaking free from cycles—through self-realization, detachment from desires, and inner transformation—resonates deeply with me. ‘Avatar’ channels that journey toward liberation, something both powerful and universal,” said band member Mark Jansen.

Aspiral Oracle is a beautifully crafted deluxe boxset containing a 12 card oracle deck (one card per song title and one extra artist card called ‘The Map’), a handbook with an in-depth rule sheet and a stunning incense holder, all designed and sculpted by Hedi Xandt who previously created the artwork for Aspiral. This boxset is a true must have that will give you deeper insights into the meaning of all the Aspiral songs but can also serve as a tool that can give you guidance in your personal journey.