Robyn Debuts Two New Singles “Talk To Me” And “Sexistential” Live at New Year’s Eve Concert

Jasmina Pepic January 1st, 2026 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Robyn ushered in the new year with a special live performance that gave fans an unexpected first listen to brand new music. Taking the stage just after midnight, the Swedish pop icon debuted two unreleased songs during an intimate and celebratory New Year’s Eve concert in Brooklyn. The performance marked a rare moment for fans as Robyn blended nostalgia, experimentation and surprise into one memorable night.

Robyn premiered the new tracks titled “Talk To Me” and “Sexistential” during her post midnight set at Brooklyn Paramount as part of New Year’s Eve with Robyn & Friends, according to Stereogum. The songs showcased two different sides of her artistry, with “Talk To Me” leaning into emotional directness and melodic warmth while “Sexistential” explored more abstract themes with a pulsing, dance driven edge. Both songs were met with immediate excitement from the crowd, many of whom quickly shared clips and reactions online following the performance.

The night was packed with activity for Robyn, who earlier appeared live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast alongside Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper before heading to Brooklyn to close out the year on her own terms. The concert featured an eclectic lineup of DJs and collaborators including Olof Dreijer, Danny Krivit, Kindness, Dee Diggs, JADALAREIGN, ARRA and Beaujangless, setting the stage for Robyn’s late night arrival.

Following the success of the sold out New Year’s Eve show, Robyn announced a second Brooklyn Paramount date on January 2nd, continuing her fan first ticketing approach through her Laylo list. With new music now in the spotlight and additional live dates confirmed, Robyn’s surprise song debuts signaled a creative new chapter as she enters the year ahead.