Robyn Releases Two New Singles “Talk to Me” & “Sexistential” And Announces New Album Sexistential For March 2026 Release

Jasmina Pepic January 7th, 2026 - 6:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Robyn has officially entered a bold new era with the announcement of her ninth studio album, Sexistential. Alongside the news, the generational pop icon has released two new singles that further build momentum toward the project. The album is set for global release on March 27th, 2026 via Young.

Described as the most ecstatic record of her career, Sexistential finds Robyn reconnecting with the playful pop energy that defined her Body Talk era while retaining the emotional depth she explored on Honey. Co-produced primarily with longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund, the album is punchy, sensual and alive, embracing pleasure, vulnerability and curiosity as creative forces. Robyn has described the record as feeling like a high speed re entry from deep space, a return to self after years of exploration.

The newly released singles offer contrasting but complementary perspectives. “Talk to Me,” produced by Åhlund and Oscar Holter with Max Martin as co writer, is an exuberant and flirtatious pop track inspired by funk and classic R and B while grounded in modern production. “Sexistential,” the album’s title track, is a fearless and humorous rap meditation on intimacy, IVF and one night stands, pushing lyrical boundaries in a way only Robyn could. Both tracks arrive with visuals, including a lyric video for “Sexistential” and a full music video for “Talk to Me,” directed by Casper Sejersen.

Sexistential will be available on LP, Deluxe LP, CD, limited cassette and digital formats, with multiple vinyl variants offered for pre order.

Sexistential Track List:

Dopamine Talk to Me Sexistential Body Heat Prayer Crash Back In Sensitive Vibration Soft Muscle High Speed Atmosphere Stay Horny