Gracie Abrams and Robyn Perform “Dancing On My Own” At Lollapalooza

Isabella Bergamini August 3rd, 2025 - 12:20 AM

This weekend Gracie Abrams attended Lollapalooza as a headliner and performed twelve songs. Abrams’ attendance at the event marks one of her biggest festivals to date and her reaction to the large crowd was evident. Upon getting on the stage, Abrams remarked, “This looks and feels a lot different,” and she went on to refer to the festival performance as the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Abrams began her set with “Risk” and continued performing to the sound of cheers throughout the night. Other songs included in the setlist were “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “Where Do We Go Now?,” “Let It Happen,” “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” “Close To You” and a few others. One of the most notable of all the songs she performed that night was her final song. For her final song of the night, Abrams performed a cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” however she was not alone.

Abrams was joined by Robyn, herself who dawned an all-black look that contrasted Abrams’ flowy beige dress. Abrams was all smiles when she announced “the queen herself,” Robyn and the two sang a fun duet. While this was the first time the two performed together, it was not the first time Abrams performed the song. According to Stereogum, Abrams previously covered “Dancing On My Own” at Lollapalooza 2022 as well as Osheaga 2022. She also performed at Osheaga this year. Just last month, Abrams performed a cover of the Cure’s 1987 song, “Just Like Heaven” at Glastonbury. Perhaps next time, Abrams may just bring the Cure’s Robert Smith with her to do a duet of the track.